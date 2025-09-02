Referee, Mark Clattenburg reacts the Premier League match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has now claimed that PGMOL made a significant mistake during the Aston Villa versus Crystal Palace match.

On Sunday night, Crystal Palace secured a commanding 3-0 win over Aston Villa. However, controversy surrounded the match once again, featuring several questionable decisions, which former referee Clattenburg has openly criticised.

What Clattenburg said

He stated to TBR that Matty Cash should have been shown a red card during the game.

Clattenburg said: “The challenge by Matty Cash on Daichi Kamada was a poor challenge and deserved a red card. Cash comes in with speed and catches his opponent with his studs above the ankle, which could have risked a bad injury. “This should have been a red card, and again, I cannot understand what the VAR is looking at when it comes to these types of challenges.”

Despite the severity of Cash’s foul, he remained on the field, something that did not ultimately affect the outcome as Palace convincingly won. However, the situation could have deteriorated considerably had the Villa right-back been sent off early.

Additionally, Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored Palace’s first goal, was given a yellow card for kicking the corner flag after converting his penalty, receiving the same caution as Cash.

Premier League officials under fire

This is not the first time the officiating and VAR in the Premier League have been criticised heavily. Recently, the match between Fulham and Chelsea sparked controversy after a goal from Josh King was disallowed.

The officiating in the Premier League has certainly deteriorated in recent seasons, and it will be interesting to see if the official can step up their performance levels for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, the wind continued Crystal Palace’s impressive run of form, and Aston Villa will now be disappointed with the way they have started the season. It remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.