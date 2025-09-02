How much Aston Villa would have to pay to sign Harvey Elliott permanently

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa secured the signing of Harvey Elliott from Liverpool on transfer Deadline Day in a move that could prove to be crucial for Unai Emery’s side.

The midfielder was looking for a move away from Anfield so that he could continue his progress and get more playing time.

The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes at Liverpool under Arne Slot and due to his limited opportunities, he was determined to leave the club this summer, although it took a late move in the transfer window to fulfill his wish.

Aston Villa have an obligation to buy Harvey Elliott

According to journalist David Lynch, the deal includes an obligation to buy set at around £35 million.

Liverpool, mindful of Elliott’s long-term potential, have protected themselves by inserting both a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause into the agreement, ensuring that the player’s future remains partially in their hands.

Elliott had been the subject of significant interest from across Europe and the Premier League.

RB Leipzig, West Ham United, and Fulham all made serious attempts to sign him, but the player was convinced by the project at Aston Villa and opted to continue his career under Unai Emery’s guidance.

Unai Emery could revive Elliott’s career

Emery has consistently spoken of his desire to add technically gifted and tactically versatile players to his squad, and Elliott fits that description perfectly. Capable of playing both as a central midfielder and in more advanced attacking roles, the England Under-21 international brings creativity to Villa.

The £35m obligation provides guaranteed revenue, but the buy-back clause ensures the Reds retain an option to re-sign him should he reach the levels many believe he is capable of.

This deal not only strengthens Aston Villa’s midfield but also provides Elliott with a platform to play regular football at the highest level. Should he flourish under Emery, Liverpool’s decision to include those clauses could prove wise in the long run.

