Isak spotted with Newcastle United ace after Liverpool transfer

Alexander Isak recently completed his record-breaking £130 million transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

The player has now joined up with the Swedish national team in Stockholm. Although he has not played since May, he has been selected for Sweden’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo.

Isak forced Newcastle exit

The forward had previously gone on strike at Newcastle, refusing to participate in their pre-season preparations or play for them in the Premier League.

The player has now secured his move to the Premier League champions, and he will look to focus on his football once again. Meanwhile, the Sweden national team manager Jon Dahl Tomasson explained the call-up.

He said via The Mag: “I spoke to Alex yesterday and this morning. We expect him here today. He is extremely professional and has a good mentality.

Meanwhile, Isak was seen alongside his former Newcastle teammate Emil Krafth during international duty as well. The Newcastle defender has previously shown his support towards Isak by liking his social media post announcing his Liverpool move as well.

It is fair to assume that his actions might not go down well with the Newcastle fans, but Krafth has every right to support his teammate, regardless of what happened on the transfer front.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old striker has now shared his delight after completing the move to Liverpool.

He said: “It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it. “I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there. “I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well.