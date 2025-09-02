Jamie Carragher shares hilarious reason why Man United are persisting with Amorim

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been criticised heavily since joining the club.

He has not been able to get the best out of his players, and Manchester United finished in the bottom half of the league season. Their performances have been quite disappointing this season as well. They crashed out of the English league after a defeat against Grimsby Town, and their performances in the Premier League have been mediocre as well.

Jamie Carragher on Ruben Amorim

Former Premier League star and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that the only reason the Portuguese manager has managed to hold onto his job is because he is charismatic and looks good.

Carragher said via Daily Mail: “I actually look at it and think if Amorim wasn’t so charismatic in the press conference, if he wasn’t such a good looking man, he might have actually lost his job a lot earlier. When you look at the results they are horrendous!”.

Can Amorim finally deliver?

Amorim has been backed significantly in the transfer market since his arrival. Manchester United hierarchy will expect him to deliver on the pitch now. It will be interesting to see if you can help his team fight for trophies this season. They will need to secure Champions League qualification as well. A club of their stature should be finishing in the top four regularly.

There is no doubt that Manchester United have a quality squad at their disposal. It remains to be seen whether they can perform at a high level consistently.

Manchester United are unlikely to be patient with him for long. They have invested a large sum of money, and they will want to return on their investment. Manchester United certainly have a capable enough team to push for a place in the top four. It will be interesting to see how the season unfolds.