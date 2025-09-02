Leeds United almost pulled off last minute move for 28-year-old Premier League star

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leeds United came agonisingly close to securing the signature of Harry Wilson from Fulham.

However, despite progressing to the very final stages of negotiations, Fulham ultimately pulled the plug on the deal in dramatic fashion.

Leeds had identified Wilson as a key target to strengthen their attacking options and were willing to meet Fulham’s demands to make it happen.

Over the weekend, the Yorkshire club agreed to pay the quoted asking price, and at one stage, confidence was high that the deal would be concluded.

Fulham pulled the plug on Leeds United move

However, Fulham’s focus on incoming transfers caused delays, and although Leeds were understanding of the situation, time quickly began to run out.

By Deadline Day, matters took an unexpected turn. Fulham shifted their stance and pushed to renegotiate terms, which forced Leeds to return with an improved offer.

Determined not to miss out, Leeds complied, and both parties reached what appeared to be an agreement. A Deal Sheet was even drawn up to allow for the transfer to be processed before the window slammed shut.

According to Jacobs, both Leeds United and Wilson himself signed the necessary paperwork, leaving the Whites confident that they had landed their man. But in a cruel twist, just minutes before the 19:00 deadline, Fulham abruptly informed Leeds that the transfer was off.

Despite earlier discussions pointing towards a breakthrough, the Cottagers made the last-minute decision to retain Wilson, leaving Leeds empty-handed.

Leeds United were left empty handed on Deadline Day

Unsurprisingly, the collapse of the deal left Leeds United deeply frustrated. The club felt they had done everything within their power to secure Wilson, matching Fulham’s valuations and responding quickly to shifting demands.

In the end, however, Fulham stood firm, deciding not to part ways with the Welsh international.

For Leeds, it was a bitter end to a saga that promised so much but delivered heartbreak at the eleventh hour.

Jeff Stelling claims Leeds United have made a really poor signing