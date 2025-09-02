(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had an eventful transfer window this summer, and they have brought multiple quality signings.

They have managed to address most of their weakness this summer, but they failed to get a deal for Marc Guehi across the line on deadline day. They agreed on a fee with Crystal Palace for the defender, and the player had completed his medical with the Premier League champions as well.

However, Crystal Palace failed to secure a replacement for the player, and they eventually pulled the plug on the deal.

Liverpool are lacking defensive depth

According to talkSPORT presenter Jeff Stelling, Liverpool could now be in a real mess if there is an injury at the back, especially to club captain Virgil van Dijk.

He said: “Massive blow for Liverpool. One Van Dijk injury away from a real mess”

There is no doubt that the Crystal Palace star would have been an excellent acquisition, and his arrival would have added more quality and depth to the squad. However, Liverpool have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni at their disposal as well.

They have enough quality to get through to the January transfer window without any major issues. They are expected to return for the Crystal Palace star when the window reopens.

While there is no doubt that an injury to the best defender in the world would weaken the team, Liverpool have the depth to cope for a short period of time. The reaction from Stelling is perhaps an exaggeration.

Liverpool must keep Virgil van Dijk fit

That said, Liverpool do lack a quality central defender who can control the game from the deep and produce line-breaking passes apart from Van Dijk. Guehi excels in that area of his game as well. He would have been an exceptional addition.

That said, Gomez is excellent on the ball as well. However, his availability record is concerning. If he can stay fit, Liverpool will certainly be alright for the next few months.