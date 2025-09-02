Man United have plans in place to explore surprise move for Chelsea midfielder in January

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reignite their search for midfield reinforcements in January, with journalist Miguel Delaney suggesting that Chelsea’s Romeo Lavia has emerged as a potential target.

The Red Devils endured a frustrating close to the summer transfer window, failing to land a midfielder despite clear intent from the club’s hierarchy.

United had been pursuing Carlos Baleba of Brighton, but negotiations collapsed late in the window, leaving Ruben Amorim without the additional midfield option they had hoped for.

On Deadline Day, United’s only notable addition came in the form of goalkeeper Senne Lammens, signed from Royal Antwerp in a deal worth €21 million.

With ongoing uncertainty over the form of their current keepers, a new goalkeeper was the club’s priority in the final stages of the transfer window.

Man United are still looking for a new midfielder

However, midfield remains a pressing concern. Amorim has made no secret of his desire to strengthen in that department, and Delaney, writing in his Inside Football newsletter, noted that behind-the-scenes discussions are already turning towards January.

He explained:

“The end of the window of course means the start of speculation for January, mostly due to the business that didn’t get done.

“Manchester United still want a midfielder. Expect United to go back in for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, although some insiders have wondered whether a deal could be done for Chelsea’s Romeo Lavia.”

Romeo Lavia to Old Trafford?

Lavia, who joined Chelsea from Southampton in 2023, remains highly rated despite enduring a difficult, injury-hit spell at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton’s Baleba remains firmly on the radar but the possibility of a move for Lavia would represent a bold stance from the Red Devils, particularly given Chelsea’s reluctance to strengthen a direct rival.

Much may depend on how the Belgian’s season unfolds in West London, but his name is firmly in the conversation as United plan their next steps.

