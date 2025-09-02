Report: Man United ‘seriously’ considered signing veteran Premier League striker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s long search for a new striker during the summer transfer window produced plenty of drama, with several high-profile names linked before the club eventually landed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

But according to The Athletic, United even considered an extraordinary move for a familiar face in Danny Welbeck, their former academy graduate who left Old Trafford nearly a decade ago.

United began the summer focused on Liam Delap, whose £30 million release clause made him an attractive target.

The former Manchester City youngster, with valuable Premier League experience, appeared to tick all the boxes for United’s recruitment team.

However, Delap ultimately chose Chelsea, leaving United to reassess their plans.

Man United ultimately signed Benjamin Sesko

Attention then turned to Sesko, who eventually arrived from RB Leipzig. While the Slovenian is seen as a long-term prospect, his adaptation to the Premier League has not yet gone smoothly, with the 22-year-old struggling to make an immediate impact.

United also weighed up moves for other options, including Aston Villa’s prolific Ollie Watkins and former PSG forward Hugo Ekitike, who ultimately made a surprise switch to Liverpool after being heavily linked with Newcastle.

Behind the scenes, however, discussions were also held over the possibility of bringing Welbeck back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils saw value in the veteran striker’s experience, Premier League adaptability, and ability to provide depth in a squad that has often lacked reliable options up front.

Welbeck, who was Brighton’s joint-top scorer last season with ten goals, was considered a short-term but effective option.

Welbeck was a popular choice among Old Trafford hierarchy

Even manager Ruben Amorim was said to be open to the idea, with internal discussions reportedly exploring a contract through to 2027.

However, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe opposed the idea of offering a two-year deal to a player who is well into his 30s and will soon turn 35.

While United chiefs Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada considered making a formal approach to Brighton, Ratcliffe’s reluctance ultimately shut the door on a potential reunion.

United have a history of turning to their former players to add more depth and quality in the squad. In recent history, they brought Jonny Evans back to the club to add squad depth.

