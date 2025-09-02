Marcus Rashford of Aston Villa arrives at the stadium prior a the Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho completed a deadline-day loan move to Aston Villa, and the player has now revealed that he spoke to Marcus Rashford regarding the club.

Sancho revealed that Rashford had plenty of positive things to say about the West Midlands club and that might have influenced his decision.

Jadon Sancho sought advice from Marcus Rashford

“I spoke to him while he was here last season and I know he really enjoyed it,” Sancho said of Rashford. “He said so many lovely things about the club, like how it’s a family and you feel that friendly environment with great players and staff. I definitely felt that as I came in.”

Rashford is currently on loan at Spanish club Barcelona. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football in La Liga. He was regarded as one of the best attacking players in European football a few years ago. However, he has not been at his best. It will be interesting to see if a fresh start can bring out the best in the player once again.

Sancho will look to revive his career

Meanwhile, Sancho will look to get his career back on track as well. He was unwanted at Manchester United, and he needed to leave the club. He was on loan at Chelsea last season, and he did well. Aston Villa need more quality and depth on the flanks, and he’s likely to get ample opportunities at the West Midlands club. It will be interesting to see if he can prove his worth.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he is still very much at the peak of his career. He will look to compete at a high level and help Aston Villa win trophies. They have a talented squad and a quality manager. They will look to push for European qualification this season.