(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak completed a deadline-day move to Liverpool from Newcastle United.

The Premier League champions paid a British transfer record fee of around £125 million to get the deal done. He has signed a long-term contract with the club.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Newcastle insiders feel that the player was working towards a move for several months.

Newcastle insiders on Isak integrity

They feel that the player had deliberately underperformed so that Newcastle failed to secure Champions League qualification. Apparently, Isak felt that securing Champions League qualification would make it difficult for him to leave the club in the summer.

Such accusations are baseless and frankly outrageous. Questioning the integrity of the player who helped Newcastle win their first trophy in decades crosses a dangerous line. There is no doubt that the way the player went about securing the move was unprofessional, but to claim that he was deliberately underperforming to sabotage his team’s season is unacceptable.

The Swedish International was the second top scorer in the Premier League season, and he was one of the main reasons why they managed to secure Champions League qualification and win the English League Cup. Despite his antics over the last few weeks, he remains one of their best players in the club’s recent history.

Can Alexander Isak silence his critics?

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can hit the ground running at his new club now. He will be hoping to win major trophies with Liverpool. There is no doubt that he has taken Newcastle as far as he could have, and he needed to join a bigger club to win the league title or the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool have an exceptional squad at their disposal, and they managed to win the league title last season. It remains to be seen whether they can go all the way once again.