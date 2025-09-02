Wolves players with their manager (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Pedro Lima completed a loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Portuguese club Porto on the final day of the summer transfer window.

According to ESPN Brazil, the 19-year-old Brazilian has completed a temporary move for the 2025/26 season, and the loan agreement does not include an option to buy. The player will return to the Premier League club at the end of the season, unless Porto decides to sign him permanently. It will be interesting to see if he can impress sufficiently and convince the Portuguese club to sign him.

Lima was being linked with Wrexham as well.

Pedro Lima to play for the Porto B team

Meanwhile, Lima is expected to get playing time with Porto’s B team initially as he adapts to Portuguese football. Porto will be focusing on his development by giving him competitive minutes at a slightly lower level before potentially moving up. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to Portuguese football quickly and establish himself as an important player for the first team.

Wolves rate Lima highly

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton paid around €7 million for 70% of Lima’s economic rights when they signed him from Sport Recife on a five-year contract. They will be hoping that the young fullback can continue his development and return as a better player next summer. He could prove to be an excellent option for them in the long term. The defender will certainly hope to establish himself as a key player for the English club in future.

He is a talented young player with a bright future, and he will hope to continue his development with regular opportunities at Porto this season.

The 19-year-old will focus on gaining valuable experience in European football, allowing him to develop skills and confidence before returning to contribute to Wolves’ first team plans in the future.