Sources: Tottenham plan to make January move for ‘talented’ English midfielder

Morgan Gibbs-White’s future at Nottingham Forest is once again set to become a hot topic when the January transfer window opens, despite the English midfielder committing to a new contract with the club earlier this summer.

That extension initially quieted speculation around his next move, but interest from several Premier League sides has been quietly building in the background, suggesting his long-term future at the City Ground remains uncertain.

Tottenham are among the clubs most strongly linked with a move for Gibbs-White.

Tottenham made a move for Gibbs-White this summer

Spurs had explored the possibility of a release clause during the summer window, which raised hopes within North London that a deal could be struck.

However, Gibbs-White chose stability at Forest at the time, citing family reasons for staying put.

Despite that decision, his stance may not be set in stone, and a fresh assessment of his options is expected to be made in January, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The interest is not limited to Tottenham. Aston Villa, West Ham United, and Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on developments.

Villa’s coaching team admire Gibbs-White’s adaptability, seeing him as a player who could operate in multiple midfield roles or even further forward behind the striker.

West Ham’s pursuit may depend on the future of Lucas Paqueta, with the Hammers preparing contingency plans should the Brazilian eventually depart.

Spurs face competition from Premier League rivals

Newcastle, on the other hand, are intent on creating a more fluid midfield around Bruno Guimaraes, and Gibbs-White is viewed as a player who could inject energy and creativity into that system.

Financially, Forest would not be under pressure to sell, but insiders believe an offer in the region of €65-70 million could force the club to reconsider.

His new contract included an improved wage package, yet both Forest’s long-term ambitions and the player’s personal development goals could shape how this saga unfolds.

Former Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo described Gibbs-White as a ‘talented‘ player.

