Transfer saga for Chelsea defender ends in shock twist on Deadline Day

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, French defender Axel Disasi will remain at Chelsea this season after a dramatic late twist in his transfer situation.

The centre-back, who has been the subject of significant speculation throughout the summer window, appeared close to sealing a return to AS Monaco, having already given his agreement to the French club.

There was also concrete interest from Bournemouth, but in the end, circumstances outside his direct control played the decisive role.

Earlier this week, Disasi was reported to be leaning toward a move away from Stamford Bridge in search of more consistent minutes and the opportunity to re-establish himself in Ligue 1.

Axel Disasi was close to joining AS Monaco

AS Monaco had prepared the ground for his return, and negotiations seemed to be progressing positively. Bournemouth also entered the frame, but the player’s preference was clear, he wanted Monaco.

However, as Tavolieri explains, the deal began to unravel following Chelsea’s own squad management issues. In particular, the Blues were forced to reassess their stance after striker Nicolas Jackson’s loan to Bayern Munich was finalised.

That outgoing move filled Chelsea’s final available slot under FIFA’s international loan quota. As a result, the club could no longer afford to sanction another departure abroad without breaching regulations.

Disasi is now stuck at Chelsea until January

This development effectively ended Monaco’s hopes of re-signing Disasi. While there had been optimism within the French club that the defender’s willingness to return would make the deal possible, Chelsea’s logistical constraints proved insurmountable.

For the player, the situation may not have unfolded as he originally intended, but he now has the opportunity to fight for his place and reassert himself at Stamford Bridge.

Although the player is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans for this season, he would have to settle for a place on the bench and wait for his opportunity.

