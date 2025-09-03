(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa signed Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott on transfer Deadline Day but football pundit Gabriel Agbonlaor is not convinced with one of the signings.

Sancho, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea, is now set to spend another spell away from Old Trafford in order to revive his career.

Villa, who have seen success with the loan move on a Rashford last season, are now looking to take advantage of the situation at Manchester United once again and hoping that one of their players can make a huge impact at Villa Park.

Gabriel Agbonlahor is not convinced with Jadon Sancho

However, Agbonlahor is not convinced with the signing of Sancho, a player who just scored three goals in the Premier League last season.

“You look at Sancho, I look at that as maybe a bit of a panic buy on the last day of the window,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT Breakfast.

“Didn’t work for him really at Chelsea, no other club wanted to pay the wages he’s on.

“But Marcus Rashford came to Aston Villa and did okay. Maybe you’ll see Sancho have as similar an impact as Marcus Rashford did. Some games, top class. Some games not looking as interested as he should be.”

Sancho can revive his career at Aston Villa

It remains to be seen how Unai Emery uses Sancho this season. He is equally comfortable on both the flanks.

Villa have new options in attack now with the arrivals of Sancho and Elliott both providing manager Emery the opportunity to have pace and creativity in his attack which is lead by Ollie Watkins.

The fact that Chelsea paid Man United a £5million penalty not to sign Sancho permanently is not a good look on Sancho but he has a huge responsibility now to prove his critics wrong and revive his career.

