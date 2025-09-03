Fabrizio Romano: Ange Postecoglou on shortlist of two European giants

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Ange Postecoglou has emerged as a managerial option for two major European clubs currently in search of a new head coach, Bayer Leverkusen and Fenerbahce.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is being seriously considered as both clubs assess their future plans.

Romano reports that Postecoglou’s name has been discussed internally by decision-makers at both Leverkusen and Fenerbahce, with the Australian coach viewed as a candidate who could bring structure, attacking football.

Ange Postecoglou is high in demand

His availability has naturally attracted interest, particularly as clubs across Europe look to secure managers capable of delivering both immediate results and long-term stability.

At Spurs, he initially won plaudits for revitalising the team and instilling a clear philosophy, though his tenure came under pressure during the latter stages of his first season.

Postecoglou still managed to win the Europa League at Spurs but even that proved to be not enough for him to keep his job.

For Bayer Leverkusen, who have set high standards in the Bundesliga and on the European stage, the search for a new head coach is crucial as they look to build upon recent progress. Postecoglou’s emphasis on attacking football and his ability to develop players could make him an appealing fit for their project.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are equally determined to appoint a high-profile coach capable of competing for the Turkish Super Lig title and returning the club to prominence in European competitions.

Postecoglou has two good options for his next job

Leverkusen have recently sacked Erik ten Hag while Fenerbahce parted company with Jose Mourinho.

Both of them are looking for new managers after the departure of the two former Manchester United managers.

Romano stresses that both Leverkusen and Fenerbahce are still evaluating their options, but Postecoglou’s proven track record has firmly placed him in the conversation.

