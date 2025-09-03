Leeds United working on a major deal after deadline day

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s summer transfer activity was marked not only by new signings but also by significant departures.

As the window closed, the Whites continued exerting effort behind the scenes, especially regarding departures of fringe players.

Darko Gyabi, Sam Greenwood, Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, and Isaac Schmidt all left Elland Road before the deadline.

However, the future of goalkeeper Illan Meslier is still uncertain with the goalkeeper not being a part of the Leeds starting line up anymore and the club looking to offload him.

Leeds United are working on the departure of Illan Meslier

Despite interest from Leicester City, Valencia, and PSG, where an option appeared contingent upon departures elsewhere, the French shot-stopper remains at Leeds.

Sources suggest that efforts are ongoing to find a solution before Meslier moves on, with potential destinations emerging in Turkey, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

As per journalist Graeme Bailey, Leeds are still looking for a solution for their goalkeeper.

“I think there are definitely a few options for Meslier still. Turkey? Absolutely, yes, they are one of those.

“However, I’m also told Leeds hierarchy and Red Bull higher ups are using their connections and looking for destinations for him — and his people are also working hard.

“The likes of Austria, Belgium, Greece, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and UAE — there are still options for him, if he has the appetite for it.”

Meslier has lost his place in the starting line up

Although the transfer window has already closed in England, Leeds are still looking to offload Meslier to a country where the transfer window is still open.

After last season, it became clear that the goalkeeper has no future at Elland Road and manager Daniel Farke has made up his mind to replace him after his error-prone season in the Championship.

Once regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in England, Meslier’s stocks have gone down in recent seasons with the goalkeeper failing to find consistency.

