Liverpool have paid much less than the widely reported £125m for Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak at Liverpool. (Photo via Liverpool website)

According to IndyKaila News, Liverpool have structured an agreement worth up to £125 million for their latest marquee signing Alexander Isak.

The Swedish striker joined the Reds from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day in what is widely reported as the biggest ever Premier League signing.

The Reds will pay an initial £85 million guaranteed fee, ensuring the player’s transfer will immediately rank among the most expensive in the club’s history.

Liverpool have added £40 million as add-ons in Isak deal

On top of this, a further £40 million has been included as add-ons. Crucially, sources stress that these clauses are not far-fetched incentives but are described as “very achievable”, meaning Liverpool are likely to end up paying the full package in due course.

The defending Premier League champions had been chasing the striker for some time this summer. Even Isak was desperate to complete a move to Anfield and even went on a strike at St. James’ Park to force a move to Arne Slot’s team.

While clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United have dominated headlines in recent years with blockbuster spending, Liverpool’s approach has typically been more measured, often balancing big-money arrivals with carefully negotiated contracts and performance-based clauses.

The “very achievable” nature of the add-ons suggests that the milestones required, such as appearances, goals, or team achievements, are well within reach given the player’s talent and Liverpool’s competitive nature in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Reds have shown intent and ambition this summer

This latest transfer shows that the club is ready to make bold moves when it believes the player fits perfectly into Arne Slot’s vision.

The Merseyside club have spent big this summer with the club also paying huge amounts to bring Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike to the club.

It is a statement of intent that has sent shockwaves around the league and have firmly made Slot’s side the favourites to win the Premier League title.

