Marc Guehi has made up mind on new Crystal Palace contract offer

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Marc Guehi’s future at Crystal Palace has been thrown into fresh uncertainty, with reports suggesting the England international has told the club he has no intention of renewing his contract.

The 25-year-old centre-back is now preparing to run down the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park and leave as a free agent next summer.

The news comes after a dramatic final day of the transfer window in which Guehi appeared to be on the brink of sealing a dream move to Liverpool.

Marc Guehi failed to seal a move to Liverpool

The Reds, keen to strengthen their backline, tabled a late offer that was initially accepted by Palace chairman Steve Parish. Guehi had even completed the first stage of his medical and a deal sheet was submitted before the 7pm deadline, putting the switch within touching distance.

However, Palace manager Oliver Glasner intervened decisively. With little time to secure a replacement, Glasner is understood to have threatened to quit if his star defender was allowed to leave.

Faced with the risk of losing his manager as well as his captain-in-waiting, Parish reversed his decision and pulled the plug on the transfer just hours before the window closed.

Crystal Palace defender is disappointed at his club

The U-turn left Guehi furious. According to The Times, the defender now feels let down by the club and has resolved not to extend his stay.

Palace may have kept him for the time being, but the long-term consequences of their decision look increasingly bleak. Unless circumstances change dramatically, Guehi will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with overseas clubs from January.

Liverpool could revisit Guehi’s situation in the winter window or wait until he becomes available on a free transfer next summer.

Meanwhile, Palace face the daunting prospect of losing a key player without receiving a transfer fee, a situation that will put additional pressure on Glasner and the club’s hierarchy in the months ahead.

