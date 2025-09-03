Matheus Cunha injury update has emerged after initial scans of Man United attacker

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United received a welcome bit of encouraging news today regarding Matheus Cunha’s injury, following his early exit in the 3‑2 win over Burnley.

The Brazilian attacker joined the Red Devils this summer and even though he has still not scored in the Premier League for them, his performances have impressed the fans.

Joining from Wolves, Cunha was brought to the club to bring creativity and goals to the team.

Even in the early stages of his adaptation at the club, the Brazilian has caught the attention with eye-catching performances against Arsenal and Fulham.

Matheus Cunha got injured against Burnley

Against Burnley at Old Trafford though, the attacker went off in the 31st minute of the match.

However, according to Centre Devils, initial scans suggest the injury may not be as serious as first feared.

Despite the alarming visuals, which prompted his withdrawal and triggered his withdrawal from Brazil’s national team duty, there now appears to be a silver lining.

The current prognosis indicates the possibility of a grade‑one hamstring injury, which carries a relatively short recovery timeline of two to four weeks.

This is far more optimistic than earlier worst‑case scenarios, offering hope that Cunha may return to training well ahead of schedule.

Man United have big matches coming up soon

Despite the absence of an official confirmation on the exact nature of the injury, and whether it is definitively a hamstring issue, the fact that Cunha is engaging in light upper‑body training at Carrington is a promising sign.

The attacker currently has time to recover due to the international break. Ruben Amorim would be hoping to welcome him back to the team soon as his team faces Manchester City and Chelsea following the international break.

The Red Devils will travel to the Etihad Stadium in under two weeks while Chelsea will visit Old Trafford after that.

