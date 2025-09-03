Mohamed Salah opens up about the challenges he faces with new Liverpool teammate

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are leading the Premier League standings with three wins from their first three matches of the season.

The Premier League giants have beaten Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Arsenal, all with the help of late goals.

The Reds have received a major boost this summer with Arne Slot spending heavily in the transfer market to strengthen the squad.

The defending Premier League champions have added the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

The Reds have added depth and quality to their defense as well as their attack and that has translated in their performances this season.

Hugo Ekitike is shining for Liverpool this season

While Wirtz is taking his time to settle at the club, Ekitike has shown his impact straight away by scoring three goals already this season.

The French attacker scored in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace and in both the Premier League games against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

However, Mohamed Salah is facing some difficulty to build chemistry with Ekitike and he knows that he would need more time to know the strengths of the French attacker.

Speaking to the Men In Blazers podcast, Salah acknowledged that he is still learning how to play with Ekitike in attack.

“So far I didn’t figure the connections out yet,” said Salah. “Like with Darwin or Lucho or the guys they used to play in front, or Diogo. I knew where to start with Diogo or Darwin. I know where to find them. I knew their game very well but with Hugo he’s still new.

“Sometimes I need the ball in the field. Sometimes we need [it] in the space. We try to figure that out, through the training sessions or like the videos. The manager shows us. So I will figure it out soon because also it’s going to help my game to grow as well.”

Mohamed Salah is excited to play with Ekitike

Even though Salah and Ekitike need time to bring out the best in each other, they have still performed well this season.

Despite them not being at their best, the Reds have shown brilliant form and strength this season.

With now Isak joining the club, the attacking dimension of Liverpool’s attack might change but it appears like it is only going to get better for them and worse for their Premier League rivals.

Isak spotted with Newcastle United ace after Liverpool transfer