Newcastle United set to announce new appointment soon

Newcastle United were heavily discussed this summer as the Magpies were involved in high-profile moves.

While Alexander Isak left the club to join Liverpool in a Premier League record move, the Magpies signed strikers Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

Eddie Howe’s team have started the season in an underwhelming manner but new signings are expected to give them a boost on the pitch and change their fortunes.

Even though Isak will be missed due to his quality, they have signed two promising strikers in Woltemade and Wissa.

Newcastle United set to make major chance off the pitch

Even off the pitch, the Magpies are ready to go through big changes in the coming weeks.

According to i News, the Magpies will appoint a new chief executive in the coming weeks.

Chief Executive Officer Darren Eales was diagnosed with blood cancer. The 53-year-old, who has played a key role in overseeing the Magpies’ transformation under their ambitious ownership group, has continued to show remarkable professionalism and resilience during this difficult period.

Despite his diagnosis, Eales has courageously continued to work through his notice period while the club begins the process of identifying his successor.

Those close to the situation have praised his strength and determination, with many highlighting how he has remained committed to guiding Newcastle through a pivotal stage both on and off the pitch.

Magpies have identified the man for the role

The Magpies are set to appoint David Hopkinson as CEO soon in a major change in their hierarchy.

Hopkinson was the head of global partnerships at Real Madrid and his experience in the game is widely respected.

The new CEO will be busy improving the standards at the club, particularly working behind the scenes to build a new stadium for the club which would have a capacity of 70,000.

