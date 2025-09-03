Personal terms agreed: Man United have already laid groundwork for January signing

Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United strengthened their attack and their goalkeeping department this summer.

Ruben Amorim completely revamped the team’s attack this summer by signing players like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

For the goalkeeping position, United signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on Deadline Day.

However, there is another attacker that United tried to sign in the final moments of the summer transfer window.

Man United explore move for former striker Danny Welbeck

Amorim wanted another attacker at the club and according to Football Transfers, the Red Devils had agreed personal terms with former striker Danny Welbeck who now plays for Brighton.

The 34-year-old scored ten goals in the Premier League last season and his performances impressed his former club.

With United looking to add depth to their attack after the departure of Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli, Welbeck was considered by the club for a late mate.

As per the report, Brighton decided not to sanction the transfer because they did not have enough time to sign a replacement.

Welbeck is now potentially going to move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Welbeck could return to Old Trafford in January

United explored a move for another Brighton player, midfielder Carlos Baleba but the Premier League side were reluctant to sell him this summer. During talks for Baleba, the Red Devils discussed the potential to sign Welbeck.

Jason Wilcox was personally involved in discussions to bring Welbeck back to Old Trafford.

Welbeck scored 29 goals in 142 senior appearances for the Red Devils but due to competition for places at the club, he was sold to Arsenal back in 2014.

He can provide experience to Man United attack but at the age of 34, signing him makes little sense for Amorim’s team. With Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee already at the back, Welbeck would hardly make any impact at Old Trafford.

