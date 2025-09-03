Report: Chelsea failed in late move for 25-year-old Premier League striker

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly made a late attempt to sign Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen before the transfer deadline, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Blues were looking for an additional striker to strengthen their attacking options and reached out to Strand Larsen’s representatives in a bid to bring the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

However, the deal did not materialise, and it appears the club was unsuccessful in their efforts.

Wolves had no intention of selling Jorgen Strand Larsen

Wolves had previously turned down several approaches from Newcastle for Strand Larsen throughout the summer transfer window, with the latest offer reportedly reaching £55 million.

Under manager Vitor Pereira, the club was hesitant to sell the Norwegian international, especially as they had already parted ways with top scorer Matheus Cunha, who moved to Manchester United this summer.

Despite having four years remaining on his contract, Strand Larsen’s future became a topic of discussion in the final stages of the transfer window.

Newcastle were among the clubs most interested in signing him, but it seems they were ultimately unsuccessful in securing his services.

Chelsea were looking to find an attacking solution

Chelsea had also made a decision regarding their own players. After a serious injury to summer signing Liam Delap, the club decided to block Nicolas Jackson’s potential move to Bayern Munich.

However, Jackson was not willing to return to Chelsea, and as a result, the club eventually allowed his transfer and shifted their attention to other targets.

Chelsea welcomed several new signings during the summer, including Delap and Joao Pedro.

They also brought in attackers Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Estevao, and Facundo Buonanotte on loan, further strengthening their squad ahead of the new season.

