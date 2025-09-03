Sources: Arsenal and Barca to battle for ‘one of the best defenders in the Premier League’

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Murillo’s rise at Nottingham Forest has quickly made him one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe.

The 23-year-old Brazilian centre-back has adjusted easily to the demands of the Premier League, displaying the calmness and quality of a far more experienced player.

Left-footed, strong in duels, and comfortable progressing the ball out from the back, Murillo offers a rare profile that top clubs across Europe are desperate to secure.

Arsenal and Barcelona enter Murillo race

Arsenal and Barcelona are among the leading admirers, sources close to the agents industry have told CaughtOffside.

For Barcelona, Murillo is seen as an ideal long-term successor in central defence following the departure of Inigo Martínez. The Catalan club’s recruitment strategy has been focused on securing young players with high technical ability, and Murillo fits that bill perfectly.

Arsenal’s interest is equally significant. Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his desire to strengthen the left side of his defense. With Gabriel Magalhaes the only natural left-footed option currently trusted in big games, Murillo could provide both competition and long-term stability.

His presence of mind, combined with the bravery to break lines with his passing is something Arteta admires.

Chelsea have also shown interest in the Brazilian

Chelsea, too, have already tested Forest’s resolve with a formal offer earlier this year. Although that approach was rejected, the Blues’ defensive injuries could push them back into the race when the next window opens.

Nottingham Forest, however, are under no pressure to sell. The club values Murillo at €70-80 million, a figure that would place him among the most expensive defenders in world football. That valuation reflects not only his potential but also his current importance to the team.

For Arsenal and Barcelona, his signing would represent careful squad building. For Chelsea, it would address immediate needs. For Murillo himself, it could be the next step in a journey that already promises to be exceptional.

He has been described in The Guardian as ‘one of the best defenders in the Premier League’.

