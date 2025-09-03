Sources: Winter exit is inevitable for Chelsea defender as London rivals step up interest

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi was expected to leave the Blues this summer but his late move to AS Monaco failed due to the club’s loan quota.

The French defender, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023, now finds himself on the fringes of Enzo Maresca’s plans and is widely expected to move on in the coming months.

His exit from the club in the January transfer window is now inevitable, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 27-year-old had looked set for a swift return to AS Monaco during the summer, with a verbal agreement reportedly in place between the two clubs.

Chelsea failed to offload Disasi on Deadline Day

However, the deal collapsed due to FIFA’s regulations on international loans. Chelsea had already filled their final quota slot when striker Nicolas Jackson made a temporary switch to Bayern Munich, leaving no room to facilitate Disasi’s return to Ligue 1.

Disasi has been completely frozen out of the first-team picture. Maresca omitted him from Chelsea’s Premier League squad list at the start of the season, effectively placing him in what is commonly referred to as the “bomb squad.”

The Frenchman had spent the latter half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, but despite gaining valuable minutes in the Premier League, he returned to Stamford Bridge with little prospect of breaking back into the Blues’ central defensive rotation.

Chelsea are open to his departure, but the summer window brought no firm offers. That situation may change in January, with three potential destinations emerging.

Crystal Palace and West Ham want Disasi

Crystal Palace are monitoring developments closely, especially as Marc Guehi edges towards a big-money move to Liverpool. The Eagles view Disasi as a ready-made replacement on loan.

West Ham United have also been credited with interest, though reports suggest the player himself is unconvinced by a move to East London despite Graham Potter’s admiration.

Chelsea’s demands, full coverage of his salary and a £5 million loan fee, may also complicate matters.

The third and perhaps most realistic avenue lies outside Europe. Saudi club Neom FC, who have recently signed Alexandre Lacazette and Marcin Bulka, are keen on adding Disasi to their ambitious project. With the Saudi window still open longer than Europe’s, this option remains firmly on the table.

Disasi is tied to Chelsea until 2029, but his diminished role makes a departure inevitable.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has compared Disasi to club legend John Terry in the past.