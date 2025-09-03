West Ham United star set to be slapped with six-figure fine

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Lucas Paqueta’s turbulent year has taken another twist, with reports from The Times revealing that the West Ham United midfielder will face a fine in the region of £150,000 after being found guilty of misconduct by an independent commission.

The Brazilian playmaker was at the centre of one of English football’s most controversial cases last season when he was accused of deliberately collecting yellow cards to manipulate betting markets.

Those allegations, which first surfaced in 2023, immediately cast a shadow over his career and even derailed an £85 million switch to Manchester City.

What was supposed to be a dream move to the Etihad was put on hold as the Football Association pursued its investigation.

West Ham United star Paqueta hit with hefty fine

In July, Paqueta was cleared of the most damaging charge, spot-fixing. The commission ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove he had intentionally sought bookings for gambling purposes.

That decision brought significant relief to West Ham, who had feared the possibility of losing one of their most influential players to a long-term suspension.

However, the ruling was not entirely in Paqueta’s favour. While the spot-fixing element of the case was dismissed, the commission concluded that the midfielder failed to fully cooperate with investigators.

Specifically, he was found guilty of not providing comprehensive answers to questioning and of withholding requested material during the probe. These breaches of FA rules led to the imposition of the hefty fine.

Paqueta has been cleared of spot fixing charges

The full written reasons for the verdict are expected to be released shortly, with further clarity likely on whether Paqueta or the governing body will shoulder the legal costs.

West Ham are understood to have been deeply frustrated by the process, believing the evidence presented was flimsy, but the club has chosen not to take formal action against the FA.

While the financial penalty is a setback, Paqueta’s focus now appears firmly fixed on his football. Having survived the storm of spot-fixing allegations, he will be determined to put the controversy behind him.

