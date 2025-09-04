Arsenal players huddle during the Premier League match against Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Luiz Benedetti, the young centre-back from Palmeiras, has caught the attention of several European clubs.

At just 19 years old, the Brazilian defender stands out with his technical qualities and football intelligence. Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player, and they were linked with him during the summer transfer window as well.

Arsenal and Barcelona keen on Luiz Benedetti

Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal have been monitoring Benedetti for a long time and are expected to make an “official move” in January. However, the English side is not alone in the race. Barcelona have also shown interest, viewing Benedetti as a strategic option to reinforce their backline with a promising young talent.

Barcelona’s search for a ball-playing centre-back highlights Benedetti’s profile. His ability to carry the ball out from the back, positional awareness, and aerial strength make him a natural fit for the Catalan club’s system. Arsenal, on the other hand, see him as a physically capable alternative suited to the demands of the Premier League.

Reports also suggest that Olympiacos from Greece are keeping tabs on the player. Nevertheless, Palmeiras are reluctant to let Benedetti go, especially after losing several squad members in recent months. The defender is under contract with the Brazilian club until December 31, 2029.

Benedetti could be a cheap acquisition

From a financial perspective, Benedetti represents a low-cost but high-upside investment. His current market value is estimated at €500,000, but the involvement of clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona could push the transfer fee into the multi-million euro range. Palmeiras are expected to leverage the long-term nature of his contract to strengthen their position in negotiations.

If the deal materialises in January, it could mark Benedetti’s first step into European football and the beginning of a new chapter in his career. The outcome will depend on the strategic moves of the interested clubs.

