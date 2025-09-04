Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers in the coming months.

According to a report from TBR Football, Joe Shields wanted to sign the player during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialise. Chelsea have a major interest in him, and they are prepared to return for him in future, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Tottenham wanted to sign the player this summer as well.

Morgan Rogers is an elite talent

The 23-year-old is one of the finest young attacking players in the league, and he was outstanding for Aston Villa last season. The player scored 14 goals and picked up 16 assists in all competitions. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Chelsea. The Blues need to keep improving the squad in order to compete with elite clubs, and signing one of the best young players in the country would be a wise decision. He is likely to be an expensive acquisition, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Can Chelsea sign Rogers?

Shields knows the player well from his time at Manchester City, and it will be interesting to see if he can bring the player to Chelsea now. The opportunity to move to London will be quite exciting for the players as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country. Chelsea managed to win two trophies recently, and any player will be attracted to the idea of joining them. Rogers will be able to fulfil his ambitions with a move to the London club.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince Aston Villa to sell the player in the coming months. It is fair to assume that they will not want to weaken the squad this season and therefore any move might have to wait until next summer.