Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur reacts from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Daniel Levy has today stepped down from his role as Executive Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur after nearly 25 years.

Tottenham Hotspur have now confirmed that Levy has left his post. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality alternative now.

Tottenham have already undergone major changes at the boardroom level, and the departure of Levy now heralds the beginning of a new era at the club. The former Tottenham executive chairman has been slammed by the fans consistently for his lack of ambition in the transfer market, and it will be interesting to see if his departure can help them finally put together a formidable squad.

Tottenham have brought in multiple quality players this summer, and they have appointed a quality manager like Thomas Frank as well. It truly feels like the start of a new journey at the club.

What Daniel Levy had to say?

Daniel Levy said to the club’s official website: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years. “I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Tottenham with a surprise decision

Meanwhile, Tottenham have confirmed that Peter Charrington, who joined the board recently, will step into the newly created role of Non-Executive Chairman.

The decision from Tottenham will certainly come as a major surprise. Although the fans have called for his departure over the years, his exit right after the transfer window will certainly come as a shock. One has to wonder why Tottenham did not take the call before the start of the new season.