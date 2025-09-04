Josh Brownhill was a target for Leeds during the summer. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds made 10 signings during the summer transfer window, as efforts were made to ensure that Daniel Farke’s squad can survive the Premier League. But one player that did not end up at Elland Road is Josh Brownhill.

Brownhill, who left Burnley in July when his contract expired, was a standout performer in the Championship last season, and that led to many clubs being linked with signing him. Leeds were one of them, although a deal failed to come to fruition.

Former Leeds target Josh Brownhill set for Saud Arabia move

As per Leeds All Over, Brownhill was also interested in the move, but he is now set to join Al-Shabab, according to Arriyadiyah. The Saudi Pro League side have agreed terms with the midfielder, with the deal now needing “approval from the Financial Sustainability Committee affiliated with the Saudi Professional League” before it is finalised.

Brownhill, 29, is at an age where he would be set for his final big payday, and that is what he would get if the move to Al-Shabab goes through. He will pen a two-year deal, and it’s likely that his salary in Saudi Arabia would be more than any English club had offered him.

It is perhaps a shame for Leeds that Brownhill was not added to Farke’s squad during the summer, although there is already quality in midfield – especially with the arrivals of Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff from TSG Hoffenheim and Newcastle respectively.

Time will tell whether Leeds should have made a more concrete effort to sign Brownhill, given that he was also interested in the move to Elland Road. But for now, club officials will be happy with the business that was done during the summer transfer window.