Josh Brownhill has been linked with a move to Leicester. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The summer transfer window may have closed earlier this week, but it is still possible that Leicester make a signing – and that signing could be former Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Leicester are eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last season, and Brownhill is seen as an ideal player to help them achieve their goals. The 29-year-old was in exceptional form during Burnley’s successful 2024-25 campaign, as he notched 18 goals and six assists in 42 Championship appearances.

Brownhill ended his contract with Burley in July, meaning that he has been a free agent for over two months. But soon, this will no longer be the case.

Josh Brownhill will decide his next club imminently

According to TEAMtalk (via The 72), Brownhill is planning to make a decision on his next club by the end of this week. He’s attracting interest from Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich, while he also has an offer on the table from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, who would be able to offer him a significant financial package.

As well as the aforementioned clubs, Brownhill has received attention from Premier League sides, among them Wolves, so it is still possible that he ends up in the English top flight alongside former club Burnley. And if any of these teams are knocking on his door, it would be very difficult for Leicester to convince him of a move to the King Power Stadium.

For now, it remains to be seen where Brownhill ends up. He has had a long time to think about the right decision at this stage of his career, and Leicester could be what he decides. However, supporters will need to be patience, as they await confirmation of his final decision.