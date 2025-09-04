Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool training (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club when the transfer window reopened in January.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, they could look to sell the 26-year-old French International defender, especially if they manage to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old was expected to join Liverpool during the summer transfer window, and he completed his medical with the Premier League champions as well. The two clubs had already agreed on a fee, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal after failing to secure a replacement for their club captain.

Liverpool are expected to return for the defender when the transfer window reopens in January. Brown reckons that Konate is prone to errors, and he could be replaced by the England International.

Marc Guehi to replace Ibrahima Konate?

Brown said on Football Insider: “The issue they have with Konate is that he always seems to have a mistake in him. “That’s why they wanted Marc Guehi, he’s a very good option and he brings stability. “It takes the concern away from the back line they’ve got at the moment, and that’s why they’ve been looking to improve at centre-back. “Having missed out on Guehi, they don’t have the depth to get rid of Konate now. “So they’ll be making efforts for him to sign a new contract. “If he doesn’t, then they’ll have a decision to make and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him leave in January rather than on a free at the end of the year. “Especially if they go back in for Guehi, because he’d be an immediate replacement.”

Liverpool to sell Konate?

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The French international is in the final year of his contract, and he will be a free agent next summer. Liverpool might prefer to sell him in January instead of losing him for free at the end of the season. He has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.