Report: Liverpool can now sign "exceptional" target at a discount of 30% in January

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace
Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool wanted to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialise.

Liverpool agreed on a £35 million deal with the London club, and the player completed his medical with the Premier League champions as well. However, Crystal Palace failed to secure a proper replacement for the defender, and they decided to pull the plug on the deal at the last minute.

Can Liverpool sign Marc Guehi in January?

Liverpool are expected to return for the defender in future. It will be interesting to see if they can sign him during the January transfer window. According to Football Insider, the player will now be available for a fee of just £25 million. It is a 30% discount on the price. Liverpool were willing to pay this summer.

Guehi is one of the best defenders in the league, and he should prove to be an excellent addition at that price. The transfer could look like a major bargain. Liverpool have adequate depth in the squad to get through to the January transfer window, and signing the Crystal Palace star midway through the season would represent excellent business.

Guehi wants a move

Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace FC
Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The player is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace, and he has decided not to renew his deal. He wants to join a bigger club, and the move to Liverpool is his preferred option. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can wrap up the move for a nominal price in January.

Alternatively, they could secure his services on a free transfer at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see what they decide to do. The Premier League champions need more quality and depth in the squad, and signing Guehi in January could prove to be a wise decision.

