Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent seasons, but the Reds have managed to tie him down to a new deal and keep him at the club.

However, they are planning for a future without him, and they have identified the Bayern Munich star Michael Olise as a potential replacement. According to journalist Lewis Steele on The Daily Mail, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the French international attacker.

Michael Olise is a top-class player

He is a leading candidate to replace the Egyptian International. The former Crystal Palace star has been outstanding since the move to the Bundesliga. He registered 43 goal contributions last season, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player.

There is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool if he joined the club. It will be interesting to see if the German champions are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming months. It is highly unlikely that they will let him leave midway through the season, and therefore any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Liverpool need to plan for Salah replacement

Liverpool need to start planning for the future, and it is no surprise that they are looking at alternatives to the Egyptian international. He is in his 30s, and he could be past his peak soon.

Liverpool need to plan ahead if they want to keep competing at the highest level. The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be exciting for Olise, and it would be a tempting move for him.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies regularly. It remains to be seen whether the Reds follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.