General view outside the Liverpool stadium, as fans wave giant flags, which feature the Liverpool emblem. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool failed to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on deadline day despite agreeing on a fee with the Eagles.

Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal after failing to secure a quality replacement for the 25-year-old central defender. Liverpool are keen on signing the player, and they are likely to return for him in future. He will be a free agent next summer, and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace decide to sell him for a nominal price in January to avoid losing him for nothing.

Liverpool could return for Marc Guehi

According to journalist Lewis Steele from the Daily Mail, Liverpool really like the player and they want him to play for them. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done in January.

Steele revealed: “Yes, I asked this question to many sources around Liverpool on Monday evening and the word back was that they still really like him and want him to play for them. As far as I am aware, the Reds are plotting another move for Guehi in the near future and they would probably get an even bigger discount.”

Guehi will be keen to join

The 25-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining the Premier League champions. He was very keen on the move this summer, and he had already completed his medical with the Premier League champions.

It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to compete at the highest level. There is no doubt that he is one of the best defenders in the league, and he deserves to compete in the UEFA Champions League regularly. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

If Liverpool can sign him for a reasonable amount of money in January, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long run. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, especially with Ibrahima Konate nearing the end of his contract. The French International has not signed an extension, and he could leave as a free agent. The 25-year-old Englishman could be the ideal replacement.