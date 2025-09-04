Man City have had a poor start to the new season. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Last season was very disappointing for Man City, which is why there will be a real desire to compete on all fronts in 2025-26. But so far, the current campaign has not been much better, with one win and two defeats in their opening three Premier League matches.

Pep Guardiola faced a lot of scrutiny last season due to his side’s under-performance, and that could be the case again in 2025-26 if their struggles continue – especially considering the money spent during the summer.

Man City bosses expect Premier League title this season

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Man City bosses could consider sacking Pep Guardiola if another trophyless season happens at the Etihad.

“Questions are going to be asked by Man City. He’s obviously got a lot of credit in the bank at City with everything he’s achieved there. At the moment the view is that he’s pretty much untouchable, but with the money they’ve spent on this massive squad overhaul, he does need to get results. The expectation there is that they win the league every year, last year they came nowhere close. If they have a similar season after this poor start they’ve had, maybe there will be some pressure.

“Man City have lost a lot of senior players in the transfer window, and they don’t have that stable foundation of players that they’ve always had. Kyle Walker, Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish – these are all players who have played big roles for City and have now been sold, and that can have a real impact on the team going forward.

“No matter who you are, it’s quite easy to start the season and before you know it you’ve lost three or four games and you’re not where you expected to be. While I don’t think there’s any pressure on Guardiola, he does need a better season than they had last year, otherwise questions will be asked.”

Guardiola promised that Man City would be back this season, but already, they are six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, which is far from ideal.