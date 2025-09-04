Ruben Amorim would welcome Andre Onana being sold by Man United. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

During the summer, Man United were able to get rid of several players that were not counted on by manager Ruben Amorim, but not everyone departed. Andre Onana, who was dropped for the opening three matches of the Premier League season, is still at Old Trafford.

Since the end of last season, it was decided that Onana would not continue as Man United’s starting goalkeeper, following a number of high-profile error since he joined from Inter Milan in 2023. But despite being up for sale, a deal was not done – although there is still for some clubs to make a move.

Man United remain intent on selling Andre Onana

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Man United are still planning to get rid of Onana as soon as possible.

“They still want to sell Onana if they can. He has no future at Man United, they’ve made that clear and the manager has made it clear by dropping him from his starting XI in the Premier League. Then they’ve gone and signed this new goalkeeper which should allow them to move him on.

“I think they’ll be working towards the January transfer window and trying to find a buyer. These things can come up, you get half way through the season and somebody realises they need a new goalkeeper or somebody gets an injury, then he can move.

“Onana has made far too many mistakes during his time at United, and they don’t trust him any more. I’m surprised they were unable to move him on during the summer but the interest hasn’t been there, nobody has come forward for him. But now they’re hoping Lammens can come in and be the right man for the job.”

It remains to be seen when Onana leaves Man United, as it certainly appears that his days at Old Trafford as numbered.