Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 29-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club from Inter Milan. Manchester United paid €50 million (£43m) to sign the player, and they would’ve expected him to develop into a key player for the club. Instead, he has cost his team valuable points with error-prone performances.

Man United ready to get rid of Andre Onana

Manchester United have signed Senne Lammens as an alternative, and they are now prepared to let the Cameroon International leave the club. According to SPORX, they have offered the player to Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the remainder of the season. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to take up the opportunity. They need a quality goalkeeper, and they have looked at Stefan Ortega as well. 

Onana was quite impressive during his time in Italy, and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his foreman confidence in Turkey if the move goes through. There is no doubt that he’s at the peak of his career, and he might be able to get back to his best in the right environment. His confidence needs a lot of work, and a fresh start could be ideal for him. 

Onana needs a move

Andre Onana reacts after last season's Liverpool vs Man United game
Andre Onana reacts after last season’s Liverpool vs Man United game (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

He is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Manchester United anymore, and it would be ideal for him to move on. He should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. The move to Turkey could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Regular football in Turkey could help him regain his form and rebuild his confidence. 

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days. 

