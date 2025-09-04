Man United make surprise decision on future of “legend” amid transfer interest

Matheus Cunha is congratulated by teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot after scoring a penalty kick. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be willing to sanction the departure of Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

According to a report from GMS, Kobbie Mainoo was being linked with a move away from the club during the summer, but Manchester United do not want to sell the young midfielder.

Man United ready to sell Bruno Fernandes

The report further states that they could be willing to sanction the departure of Fernandes instead. The Portuguese international is entering the twilight stages of his career, and this could be the right time for Manchester United to cash in on him and bring in a long-term alternative.

However, he is a world-class player and Manchester United will miss him. It will be interesting to see if they can replace him properly if he moves on. United do not have Champions League football at their disposal, and attracting elite talent could prove to be difficult for them. They should only sanction the departure of the club captain if they can replace him properly.

Man United cannot afford to lose Fernandes

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has previously labelled him a “legend”. There is no doubt that he is the best player at the club, and he has carried the Manchester United attack since joining them. His departure would certainly weaken the squad.

Manchester United will be hoping to return to the Champions League and fight for trophies. They need their best players, and keeping Bruno Fernandes at the club will be integral to their success.

The player has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with an exit route in January. It remains to be seen what Manchester United decide if there is a concrete proposal on the table.