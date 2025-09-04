Ruben Amorim had changes made to his squad during the summer. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images, Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Man United had a busy summer transfer window, with four major signings made – the latest of which was goalkeeper Senne Lammens. The 23-year-old arrives at Old Trafford to be the new starting goalkeeper for Ruben Amorim, who has lost faith in Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Given Man United’s defensive performance last season, it is no surprise that changes have been made, although there are question marks about whether enough has been done to ensure that the mistakes of the 12 months are not repeated.

Collymore criticises lack of defensive signings from Man United

Speaking in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Stan Collymore has given his take on Man United’s signing of Lammens, as well as their decision not to sign any new defenders.

“I’m surprised that Man United didn’t throw their hat in the ring for Donnarumma. A winner, an excellent shot stopper, a good marshaller of a defence. In terms of Lammens, who knows? With goalkeepers that haven’t been tested at elite level – and the Belgian league isn’t elite level – it is that it’s a toss of a coin.

“In terms of the Emi Martinez scenario… do I think he would have been a good goalkeeper for them? Yes I do I also think Donnarumma would have been a very good goalkeeper for Man United, considering this type of goalkeeper that they’ve brought in.

“However, there’s nothing that suggested that I was wrong in this column several weeks ago by saying just because they’ve brought in Cunha and Mbeumo and Sesko, that’s all their problems solved. There is a defensive problem there. There is a creative problem there. The three attacking players… You buy at the end of the project of buying defenders, a goalkeeper and a midfield, not putting the cart before the horse.

“I’m sure Manchester United will be entertaining. But I think the notion that the defence and a rookie goalkeeper is going to perform better than last season is far from guaranteed.”