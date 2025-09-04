Sunderland made many signings during the summer. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sunderland made many signings in the summer, one of which was goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who joined from Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen. The goalkeeper has delighted his new club, although his old employers are far from happy.

Roefs joined Sunderland for a fee in the region of £8.8m, which has looked to be good value for money so far. However, NEC are now feeling like they should not have given the go-ahead for the deal to be done.

NEC Nijmegen furious at Sunderland over broken agreement

As reported by Algemeen Daglbad (via FootballFanCast), NEC general manager Wilco van Schaik has revealed that Sunderland broke an agreement with the Eredivisie side in relation to the Roefs deal.

“I wasn’t happy about that. And certainly not Carlos (Allbers, techincal director). The takeover was a done deal. We closed the deal with Roefs, and then we also made a verbal agreement with Sunderland that we would acquire Seelt for this amount. They said they’d keep him for a while because he needed to play.

“Okay, no problem. It just took forever. Last Sunday, they said they had so many injuries that he wasn’t allowed anymore. On Friday, they called again to say they were going to buy two more defenders after all. So he’s back. Well, we’d already made the arrangements, and suddenly we saw him in the Wolfsburg shirt yesterday afternoon.

“That’s not how you should do business. This is the ugly side of football. I’ve never seen Carlos so angry. He texted them this morning saying he regretted selling Roefs to them. I know Carlos to be very honest and sincere, and I’ve never seen him so angry. He was done with it.”

It remains to be seen whether there is a response on Sunderland regarding this matter, given the allegations that have been made.