Dutch defender Nathan Ake is no longer a first-choice option in Pep Guardiola’s setup, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him.

With Josko Gvardiol back from injury and Rayan Ait-Nouri impressing at left-back, Aké’s minutes have taken a serious hit, raising the likelihood of a summer exit.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Tottenham are considering reopening talks for the versatile defender. Head coach Thomas Frank is keen on adding an experienced name who can cover both centre-back and left-back roles. Aké’s flexibility and Champions League pedigree could be a key asset for Spurs as they push in the second half of the season. The club plans to rotate him alongside Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Nathan Ake is in demand

Nottingham Forest and Everton are also keen on the player. Newcastle United and West Ham United had been interested in signing the player earlier this summer.

Aké’s current market value sits in the £15–20 million range. Given City’s plans to trim the squad, a bid within that bracket could pave the way for a deal.

Aké’s contract runs until 2027, and entering the final two years strengthens clubs’ negotiating power. With over 230 Premier League appearances, four league titles, and a Champions League trophy to his name, he remains a highly attractive option for teams seeking experience and reliability.

Tottenham were linked with the defender during the summer transfer window as well, but a move never materialised. It will be interesting to see if they decide to come back for him when the transfer window opens. The 30-year-old has the quality and the experience to help them improve. They need a deeper squad with more quality if they want to fight for major trophies regularly.

Ake would be a useful addition

The Netherlands International is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles, and his winning experience could be priceless. He has won major trophies with Manchester City, and he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. He has been labelled as “exceptional” by Pep Guardiola.

The opportunity to join the north London club could be exciting for the player at this stage of his career as well, especially if he leaves Manchester City. He will want to compete at a high level, and Tottenham could provide him with that platform.

