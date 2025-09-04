West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United have completed the signing of the talented young French defender Dimitri Colau.

The Hammers have signed the player from Ligue 1 side Paris FC, and the defender will join up with the Academy squad, as per reports via WestHamWorld. He has signed a four-year contract with them, with the option to extend for an additional year.

Dimitri Colau is highly rated

The talented young defender is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He should prove to be a quality long-term investment for West Ham. The player will look to establish himself as an important player for West Ham at the youth level and force his way into the first-team setup in the future.

West Ham are looking to build a quality team, and they need to invest in talented young players. The 19-year-old could be a future asset for them if they can nurture him properly over the next few seasons. There is no doubt that the player is a talented individual with a bright future. The move to England will be quite exciting for him, and he will look to prove himself in English football. West Ham will be a huge opportunity for the player, and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English quickly.

Colau could be a future asset

Colau is already representing France at the youth level, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for club and country in future. Regular football with the West Ham Academy will help him develop further. It remains to be seen whether he can convince Graham Porter to give him first theme opportunities in future. If he can work hard in training and impress at the youth level, there is no reason why he cannot get a chance for the first team in future.

