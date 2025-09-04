(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Leicester City defender Wout Faes has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, but he failed to secure an exit before the deadline.

However, a report from Belgian publication Le Soir has now suggested that he could still leave the club despite the English transfer window closing. The transfer window remains open in other countries, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to provide him with an exit route.

Faes urged to move on

Belgium manager Rudy Garcia has recently urged the player to secure a move away from Leicester (h/t Leicester Mercury). He has urged the defender to play at a higher level so that he can secure his place in the Belgium national team for the upcoming World Cup.

The 27-year-old defender will be tempted to take on a new challenge as well. He is too good for the championship, and he will want to move to a bigger club. He was linked with clubs like Wolfsburg and Lille in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Leicester City will be hoping to fight for promotion this season, and they need to keep their best players. Keeping the Belgian defender at the club could be ideal for them. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to stay at the club.

The player has the quality and the experience to help them do well this season.

Meanwhile, the transfer window is still open in countries like Greece, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Turkey. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a respectable move away from the championship club this summer.

He will look to establish himself as a key player for his country ahead of the World Cup, and securing a move to a more ambitious team would be ideal.