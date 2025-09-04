Tottenham fans wave flags (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of the Portuguese International Joao Palhinha earlier this summer. He was expected to leave the club before the transfer deadline day, but a move did not materialise.

West Ham wanted to sign Bissouma.

Yves Bissouma is unwanted at Spurs

According to GMS, he is not a key part of Tottenham’s plans going forward, and he has been warned that he will get limited opportunities if he stays at the club.

The 29-year-old has not been at his best in recent months, and it would be ideal for him to move on. The player needs a fresh start, and Tottenham will want to get rid of their unwanted players as well. The midfielder has interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to move on.

Bissouma needs to move on

Sitting on the bench at Tottenham will not benefit him at this stage of his career. He will want to play regularly, and leaving the north London club would be ideal. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days. The transfer window is still open in certain parts of the world, even though it has closed for Premier League clubs with regard to incomings.

The African has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Turkish or Saudi Arabian clubs. He is still very much at the peak of his career. He will probably hope to join an ambitious club where he will get to fight for trophies. It remains to be seen where he ends up.