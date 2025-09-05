Update: Saudi clubs join Turkish giants in race to sign Manchester United star

Andre Onana could leave Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s been an update on the future of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has suitors in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

CaughtOffside were recently informed of Galatasaray eyeing up Onana, as well as his fellow Man Utd goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

For now, a move hasn’t materialised for either player, but it seems there is still strong interest in Onana in countries where the transfer window has not yet closed.

That’s according to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, as it’s claimed that Onana does indeed have interest from Galatasaray, and also from four Saudi Pro League clubs.

Those teams are named as Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Shabab, but it remains to be seen if concrete offers will come in.

Andre Onana has surely been replaced at Manchester United

It’s hard to see Onana having much of a future at Old Trafford after his poor form since joining from Inter Milan a couple of years ago.

The Cameroon international simply hasn’t looked good enough for a club of this size, and Senne Lammens has just joined as a new goalkeeper for Ruben Amorim this summer.

That surely spells the end of Onana’s time as United number one, so it could be that this will remain one to watch while the transfer windows are still open in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

United have spent a lot in recent years, so it could be wise for them to try cashing in on a few players as well, just to ensure they balance the books and remain on the right side of PSR and FFP regulations.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund were also among the big names to leave United this summer, with Amorim arguably having a few more big-name flops that would be worth shifting.