Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's victory over Leeds in the Premier League. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes was linked with a move away from the Spanish club during the summer transfer window.

However, the Brazilian ended up staying with Los Blancos. According to Graeme Bailey from TBR Football, some of his teammates played a key role in convincing the player to stay at the club.

However, the player is likely to assess his future again in January. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are prepared to provide him with ample opportunities between now and the winter transfer window.

If he does not get regular opportunities, he could look to move on. Arsenal and Manchester City were keen on signing the player in the summer, and they have now been given hope to get the deal done in January. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Why Rodrygo Goes stayed at Real Madrid?

Bailey said: “I was speaking to his camp in Madrid… I’m told that Vinicius and Mbappe, who we did a story about a few weeks ago, encouraging him to stay, played a huge part in his decision. “His teammates really put their arms around him and said, ‘Look, you’re a massive player here. You don’t need to leave.’ He’s decided to stay until January, but we’ll need to keep an eye on his situation.”

Arsenal and Man City could use Rodrygo

Both Arsenal and Manchester City could use more depth in the attacking unit, and Rodrygo would be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The player is still relatively young, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class player.

With the World Cup coming up in 2026, the Brazilian will look to play regularly so that he can cement his place in the national team set-up. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for him if they can offer him regular opportunities. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.