Leandro Trossard with Arsenal teammates (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal handed a new contract to Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard last month, and he was rewarded with a pay rise following his impressive performances.

The player was linked with a move away from Arsenal as well, but the Gunners refused to sanction his departure.

Leandro Trossard could be sold

According to TBR Football, they could now assess his future in January and let him move on. It would be a surprise decision after offering him a new deal. Arsenal were not prepared to lose the depth in their squad and therefore, they made a smart move to appease the player by offering him an improved contract. However, he is not an indispensable asset for them.

Apparently, several clubs were on signing the Belgian attacker during the summer transfer window. There is no doubt that there will be plenty of options on the table for the player if he wishes to leave in January.

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “Yeah, again, it was a smart deal by Arsenal to persuade him to stay. They gave him the wage bump, but I think he’s one who will be assessed in January. Do Arsenal need another winger by then? Gabriel Jesus will be back as well. “So it’s one where they rewarded him almost for not going. They couldn’t just say, ‘You’re staying and that’s it.’ They said, ‘Okay, you’ve earned a wage rise, so we’re going to give it to you, and then we’ll assess the situation going forward.’ Does he stay until January, or until the summer? “So I think that’s what’s coming to pass with Trossard – making sure they’re not short in squad numbers, but rewarding him in the same process. There were a lot of clubs asking about Trossard in the last week, especially.”

Trossard needs game time

He is a versatile player who can operate in multiple attacking roles. He is at the peak of his career, and he could perform at a high level instantly. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to cash in on him during the January transfer window.

It is fair to assume that they will not be able to accommodate him in the starting lineup regularly, given the options at their disposal. It might be ideal for the experienced attacker to move on. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal will not benefit him.