Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

However, a deadline day move to Liverpool collapsed even though the two clubs had agreed on a fee. The player underwent his medical with the Premier League champions as well. Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal after failing to secure a replacement for him.

Multiple clubs keen on Marc Guehi

According to TBR Football, multiple clubs are now monitoring his situation, and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season. He will be a free agent in the summer, and signing a player of his quality on a free transfer can be quite attractive.

According to the report, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham could now join the intense race to sign the 25-year-old England International. Liverpool are expected to come back in for him as well. It will be interesting to see where the player ends up.

Chelsea looked quite vulnerable defensively last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Bringing their former Academy player back to the club could prove to be ideal. He would be an upgrade on some of their current options.

Liverpool need to plan for the departure of Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent next summer. He has not signed an extension with the club yet.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need another reliable defender who can replace Harry Maguire in the long run. Guehi has the quality and the leadership skills to fit into that role.

As for Tottenham, they have two quality central defenders at their disposal, and the likes of Cristian Romeo and Micky van de Ven struggled with injuries last season. They need more options at their disposal.

Where will Guehi end up?

Graeme Bailey revealed: “Liverpool will be back for him, of course. But they know they’ll be one of many clubs making an offer. Now, with Guehi, it resets everything. Everyone starts at a blank slate. “Guehi’s people are aware of the clubs who have already told them they’ll be making an offer next summer – clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid.” “In England, let’s see where Tottenham finish – they love him as a player. Would Chelsea come into the equation on a free transfer? Of course, they would. Man United? If they finish in the top four, of course they do.”

He has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League over the last 12 months, and he helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and the Community Shield. There is no doubt that he is a quality player who is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country. He could improve all three clubs. They need to tighten up at the back if they want to fight for major trophies, and signing the England international would be a wise decision.

The opportunity to sign a player of his quality on a free transfer cannot be passed up on. It could prove to be a tremendous bargain for all three clubs. It remains to be seen what the player decides in the summer.