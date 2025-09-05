Enzo Maresca celebrates promotion. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain keen on signing Fermin Lopez from Barcelona despite not managing to get a deal done in the summer.

They were keen on the 22-year-old Spanish midfielder, and they submitted offers close to €70 million. However, the deal did not materialise for Lopez.

Chelsea will return for Fermin Lopez

According to Fichajes, they are preparing to return for him when the transfer window opens in January. They are ready to go all out to get the deal done for the talented youngster.

They are likely to offer close to €80 million (£70m) for the player. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are prepared to sanction his departure. Even though he was an important player for them last season, he is not indispensable. Barcelona’s financial difficulties are well known, and it would not be a surprise if they are attracted to the idea of letting the player go.

€80 million is a substantial amount of money for a young player who is still largely unproven at the highest level.

Chelsea could use Lopez

Meanwhile, Chelsea need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old could be a solid long-term investment. They have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity. Although they have added two quality strikers to the squad, they need more creativity as well. Lopez would be the ideal acquisition for them.

He has shown that he has the quality to compete at the highest level. He has the technical attributes to adapt to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if he can make an instant impact during the second half of the season if the transfer goes through.

Chelsea will look to get back to the top of English football once again, and they need quality players. Signing the promising young Spaniard could prove to be a superb investment for them.