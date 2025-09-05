Report: Chelsea ready to go all out for 22-year-old target with £70m offer in January

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca celebrates promotion. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain keen on signing Fermin Lopez from Barcelona despite not managing to get a deal done in the summer.

They were keen on the 22-year-old Spanish midfielder, and they submitted offers close to €70 million. However, the deal did not materialise for Lopez.

Chelsea will return for Fermin Lopez

According to Fichajes, they are preparing to return for him when the transfer window opens in January. They are ready to go all out to get the deal done for the talented youngster.

They are likely to offer close to €80 million (£70m) for the player. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are prepared to sanction his departure. Even though he was an important player for them last season, he is not indispensable. Barcelona’s financial difficulties are well known, and it would not be a surprise if they are attracted to the idea of letting the player go.

€80 million is a substantial amount of money for a young player who is still largely unproven at the highest level.

More Stories / Latest News
Dan Burn and Alexander Isak
Video: Newcastle star sends parting message to Alexander Isak after controversial Liverpool transfer
Thomas Tuchel in his press conference
“We had a chat” – Manager reveals how Liverpool target has responded to transfer collapsing
Enzo Maresca and 'breaking news' banner
Report: Chelsea will be given another opportunity to sign world class contract rebel

Chelsea could use Lopez 

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Fermin Lopez to Chelsea? (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chelsea need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old could be a solid long-term investment. They have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity. Although they have added two quality strikers to the squad, they need more creativity as well. Lopez would be the ideal acquisition for them.

He has shown that he has the quality to compete at the highest level. He has the technical attributes to adapt to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if he can make an instant impact during the second half of the season if the transfer goes through. 

Chelsea will look to get back to the top of English football once again, and they need quality players. Signing the promising young Spaniard could prove to be a superb investment for them. 

More Stories Fermin Lopez

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *